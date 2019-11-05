KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Look for cold temperatures down into the teens by early tomorrow, with increasing clouds after midnight. Snow will begin to fall across our western counties by about dawn tomorrow, and will gradually overspread central North Dakota into the afternoon. Although light accumulations are expected, there could be an area of 1-2″ that develops from west-central to south-central parts of the state. Strong arctic high pressure will build in behind this system, with temperatures dropping into the low 20s for highs Wednesday. Overnight lows into Thursday morning will drop into the single digits with wind chills below 0 in some spots. Another system will approach late this week, with a quick warm-up ahead of it Friday. Snow looks like a good bet to start the weekend, with even colder air behind this system to end it. High temperatures could again be 20 degrees+ below average by early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder