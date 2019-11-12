KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Temperatures tonight will bottom out around midnight tonight in the single digits above and below 0 before a warming trend commences. As high pressure shifts off to the east, southerly winds will develop and a warm front will approach from the west. Tomorrow will feature increasing clouds and highs in the 20s northeast to the 40s in the southwest. As the main energy of the system arrives tomorrow expect precipitation to begin in the afternoon across our western counties. Precipitation looks to be snow for most, with rain and possibly sleet mixing in at first across the southwestern counties. By late tomorrow night, all locales will see snow as the dominant precipitation type. Light accumulations are expected with slightly heavier amounts possible from west-central to south-central through Wednesday. By the end of the week, a pattern change is expected, with the upper-level flow no longer directed from the north. This will give us a prolonged period of temperatures closer to seasonal averages, and increased chances for precipitation for the weekend and into next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

