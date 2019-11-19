KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

A few clouds will roll in from the north overnight but otherwise, look for a mild and dry night. Temperatures will warm back into the 30s and 40s tomorrow, but clouds will begin to increase as a storm system moves in from the west. Rain and snow chances will increase our western counties by late tomorrow evening. Areas of snow, with perhaps a little rain and ice mixed in, will overspread the northern half of our viewing area through Wednesday morning. Highest snow totals will be found across extreme northeast Montana and northwest North Dakota. Look for slightly colder air to move in Wednesday and Thursday, although sunshine will become quite abundant at the same time. Temperatures will then begin to warm up to end the week and begin the weekend with continued chances for sunshine. In addition, we’ll remain dry with slight chances of precipitation not coming back until Sunday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

