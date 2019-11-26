KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Clouds will stick around overnight, keeping our temperatures from falling further than down into the 20s. There will be plenty of cloud cover tomorrow, particularly south as a strong system skirts our southeast, but winds will be much less of an issue. We'll be caught between two systems Wednesday, with a little sunshine on tap, but conditions will begin to go downhill Thanksgiving. Our western counties will begin to see the snow fall Thursday morning, with heaviest amounts likely to occur in northwestern North Dakota through Friday. The main energy of the system then arrives later Friday, with heavy snow bands and strong winds developing. At this point, the favored areas for the highest totals will be across our southeastern counties. Like always, however, slight shifts in the track of the system will mean significant changes in accumulations of snow. Snow will be gone by Sunday, but colder air will move in behind it, dropping our temperatures to near 0 at night early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder