KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

A cold front will move into the state from the northeast and stall by tomorrow afternoon. This will create a temperature gradient across our area, with high temperatures only in the single digits to the northeast but well into the 30s across our far southwestern counties. A few light snow showers may affect our northeastern counties, particularly tomorrow morning, with only light accumulations possible. The cold front will then begin to push east as a warm front Wednesday, giving us sunshine and warmer temperatures. A slight cool down is expected Thursday before a bigger warm-up into the weekend. High temperatures by Saturday could reach 15 degrees above average! Precipitation chances will be quite minimal, with only a slight chance for snow Sunday across our north.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

