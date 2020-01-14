KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

Temperatures will fall quickly tonight as a northerly wind will pull in arctic air from the Canadian Prairies. Winds will also be a little blustery and will contribute to bitterly cold wind chills. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the single digits below 0 in the northwest to single digits above in the southeast. We’ll see a little sunshine tomorrow morning, but clouds will increase with chances for light snow by the afternoon. Snow chances will continue Wednesday, but accumulations will be light throughout. The bitter cold air looks to linger through most of this week, with perhaps the coldest timeframe being Thursday morning. A significant storm system will move to our east by Friday, and although we’ll only perhaps get a glancing blow of snow, temperatures will warm closer to seasonal norms, at least for one day. Behind this system, temperatures will plunge once again with cold arctic air arriving from the north.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

