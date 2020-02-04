KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

A weak area of low pressure will move into northwest North Dakota tonight, bringing slight chances of light snow to that area with very light accumulations possible. By tomorrow, cold high pressure will settle in, bringing down high temperatures into the teens across our east. Additionally, skies will clear bringing abundant sunshine and light winds. Things will change again for Wednesday, as high pressure departs and winds increase out of the southwest in response to an approaching system. Chances for light snow will increase Wednesday evening and into Thursday, with once more only light accumulations expected. Temperatures will increase Wednesday before dropping off once more into Thursday. This pattern will continue through the weekend with up and down temperatures and slight chances for snow.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

