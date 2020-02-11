KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

We'll see a mostly dry overnight with temperatures dropping into the teens for most. Southwest winds will crank up tomorrow helping to raise temperatures well into the 30s, with clouds increasing ahead of a strong cold front. The front will arrive on the international border by tomorrow evening, increasing snow chances from north to south as it pushes in. Snow will be light, with accumulations of only a few inches possible. High temperatures on Wednesday will be set early in the morning and will plummet from there as cold high pressure builds in. Thursday morning will see the pinnacle of the cold temperatures, with many locations dropping into the teens below 0 as skies clear and winds calm. Thursday will be a sunny but cold day, and afterward, temperatures will warm quickly into the weekend. In fact, highs by Saturday will be back into the 30s as the mild pattern returns.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder