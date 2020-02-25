KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Snow will gradually taper off overnight from northwest to southeast as low pressure exits our area. A few more inches of accumulation will be possible across western parts of the state before ending, with mostly dry conditions expected tomorrow. Clouds will linger tomorrow for most of the day, with some clearing by tomorrow evening as high pressure builds in. Clearing skies will mean Wednesday morning will be the coldest timeframe of the forecast, with a warm front moving in from the west later that day. The front will increase snow chances late Wednesday with only minor accumulations possible. Temperatures will increase a few degrees Thursday, and an even greater warm-up will occur to end the weekend and into the weekend. Highs will once again reach the 40s across the majority of the viewing area through the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder