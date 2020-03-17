KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Temperatures will fall into the teens for most overnight with clearing skies. A breeze will stick around, and therefore it will be a chilly start to Tuesday! There will be a quick rebound, however, and highs will reach well into the 40s by tomorrow afternoon for most. There will be a slight chance for light precipitation late tomorrow along and east of US83, with better chances through the day Wednesday as a cold front pushes through our area. A few inches accumulating snow will be possible through the day, with the best chances for anything over a couple of inches across our northeastern counties. A colder airmass settles in to end the week, with high temperatures back down into the 20s. The cooldown won’t last long though, as another significant warm-up looks likely this weekend. In addition to the sunshine, high temperatures may warm back up into the 50s by Sunday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

