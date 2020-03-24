KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Look for a mild night tonight with temperatures getting down into the 30s. With southerly flow bringing in moisture, low clouds and perhaps some fog may form across central North Dakota by early tomorrow morning. A warm front will move west to east across the state tomorrow morning helping to scour out the low clouds and increasing temperatures well into the 50s for many once more. It will be quickly followed by an advancing cold front, however, and temperatures will begin to fall into Wednesday. Along the cold front, an area of rain and snow will develop, with our extreme southern viewing area the most likely place for any snow accumulation. Precipitation will taper off Thursday, and temperatures from there will begin to warm up through the rest of the forecast period. In addition to dry and breezy conditions, many neighborhoods may warm into the 60s by the latter half of the weekend!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder