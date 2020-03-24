Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Burgum’s daily news conference on COVID-19

KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Look for a mild night tonight with temperatures getting down into the 30s. With southerly flow bringing in moisture, low clouds and perhaps some fog may form across central North Dakota by early tomorrow morning. A warm front will move west to east across the state tomorrow morning helping to scour out the low clouds and increasing temperatures well into the 50s for many once more. It will be quickly followed by an advancing cold front, however, and temperatures will begin to fall into Wednesday. Along the cold front, an area of rain and snow will develop, with our extreme southern viewing area the most likely place for any snow accumulation. Precipitation will taper off Thursday, and temperatures from there will begin to warm up through the rest of the forecast period. In addition to dry and breezy conditions, many neighborhoods may warm into the 60s by the latter half of the weekend!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tribes Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribes Help"

Students Connected

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students Connected"

Hearts on Windows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearts on Windows"

Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water"

Kara Sharff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Sharff"

Bismarck State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"

Monday, March 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Facebook Fitness Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook Fitness Group"

Funeral in Rugby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral in Rugby"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/23"

Photog Setbacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photog Setbacks"

Roosevelt Zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roosevelt Zoo"

Sanford Tests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Tests"

Your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader is right here.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader is right here."

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23"

Monday forecast: Warm & mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Warm & mostly sunny"

National COVID-19 Map

Thumbnail for the video titled "National COVID-19 Map"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

COVID Stir Crazy

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID Stir Crazy"

Clean Workplace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clean Workplace"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge