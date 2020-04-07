KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

A few showers or an isolated thunderstorm may form this evening, but otherwise, it’ll be a quiet night with temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s. Expect some sunshine tomorrow with highs in the 50s or 60s before an area of low pressure and associated cold front push through the state. There may be a few showers tomorrow afternoon, mostly across northern North Dakota, but the big story will be the increase in winds beginning tomorrow night. As colder air arrives, winds will increase through Wednesday. Gusts over 40 MPH will be possible through much of the day, and high temperatures will fall back into the 40s. Colder than average weather is expected to continue Thursday, before a brief warm-up to end the week. Another cold air intrusion is looking likely for the weekend, although precipitation chances at this time remain minimal.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder