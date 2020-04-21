KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Winds will subside tonight with overnight lows down to the 20s and 30s. A warm front will sweep across the state tomorrow, bringing us temperatures in the 70s for many locales in what should be the warmest day of the year so far. Although the winds won’t be as strong as today’s, it will become quite breezy once again during the afternoon. Our pattern begins to change Wednesday with temperatures returning closer to seasonal averages. In addition, precipitation chances will increase, with a chance of rain through the upcoming weekend. At this point, Thursday looks to have the best odds to see widespread rain.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder