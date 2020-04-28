KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Showers will persist into this evening, but our area will be mostly dry by tomorrow morning. A system from the northwest will push through the state tomorrow, bringing chances for rain with it. The best chance for rain tomorrow will be across our eastern counties, but the main story tomorrow will be the winds. With low pressure to our east and high-pressure building into the west, a tight pressure gradient will create strong northwesterly winds through the afternoon and evening. As such, a wind advisory has been issued for our southwestern counties. Fire conditions may also become elevated with low humidities expected out west. Winds will relax with high pressure settling in overhead with predominantly sunny skies. Look for a considerable warm-up to end the week, with above-average daytime highs and a slight chance for rain Friday. The upcoming weekend looks to remain dry, with a cooler and wetter start to next week possible.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder