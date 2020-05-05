KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Showers will gradually wind down tonight with some clearing back to the west. With moisture in the air from the previous rain, fog formation will be possible across our eastern counties by early tomorrow morning. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer tomorrow, although still below seasonal averages. Expect some sunshine but another chance for rain showers and breezy northwest winds. Wednesday will be dry with more sunshine, but a system across our southwest Thursday will create slight rain chances, with the best chances across far southwest North Dakota. Sunshine will stick around to end the week but look for more rain chances through the weekend, with temperatures falling well below average as we see our upper-level flow from the north.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder