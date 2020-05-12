Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9

KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will drop below freezing once more overnight, while at the same time clouds begin to arrive from the west. By tomorrow, rain chances will begin to pick up out west in the afternoon, then move across the viewing area by tomorrow night. Although most of the precipitation should remain in liquid form, a few snowflakes may mix in across our southwest. Along with rain chances, southwesterly winds will increase, making for a damp, cool, and windy evening with daytime highs in the 40s and 50s. Rain chances will persist through Wednesday morning, although some clearing is expected later in the day. By the end of the week, temperatures will climb closer to their mid-May averages, with daytime highs back to the mid-60s. Late Friday into Saturday may bring a few more rain showers, while at the same time temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend. A much warmer pattern is expected to emerge early next week, with chances for heavier rain and thunderstorms.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KOA Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "KOA Open"

Economic Impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "Economic Impact"

KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Land Study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Study"

NWS Warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "NWS Warnings"

Food Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Assistance"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11"

Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Vinyl Taco Walk Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Taco Walk Out"

Putting off Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putting off Surgery"

Robert One Minute 5-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-10"

ATA Martial Arts Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATA Martial Arts Open"

Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms"

Minot City Council Makes Big Decision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Makes Big Decision"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge