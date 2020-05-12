KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Temperatures will drop below freezing once more overnight, while at the same time clouds begin to arrive from the west. By tomorrow, rain chances will begin to pick up out west in the afternoon, then move across the viewing area by tomorrow night. Although most of the precipitation should remain in liquid form, a few snowflakes may mix in across our southwest. Along with rain chances, southwesterly winds will increase, making for a damp, cool, and windy evening with daytime highs in the 40s and 50s. Rain chances will persist through Wednesday morning, although some clearing is expected later in the day. By the end of the week, temperatures will climb closer to their mid-May averages, with daytime highs back to the mid-60s. Late Friday into Saturday may bring a few more rain showers, while at the same time temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend. A much warmer pattern is expected to emerge early next week, with chances for heavier rain and thunderstorms.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder