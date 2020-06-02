KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Temperatures will drop into the 50s tonight with possible thunderstorm development to our southwest after midnight. These storms will move across southern North Dakota into the early morning hours and will have the potential for large hail and strong winds. While some thunderstorms may linger after sunrise tomorrow, most will see a dry day with sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s and low 80s with breezy conditions expected. Above-average temperatures will return Wednesday with more thunderstorm development possible, particularly across the central part of the state. Look for slightly cooler temperatures to end the week, with perhaps another chance for rain in our southern counties on Thursday. Temperatures and rain chances will both increase through the weekend, as a more potent upper-level system moves our way.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder