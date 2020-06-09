KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Expect temperatures to fall into the 40s out west tonight where we'll find dryer air in place, with overnight lows in the 50s further east. An area of showers and thunderstorms forming in Nebraska and South Dakota tonight will move north, increasing rain chances for our eastern counties by dawn tomorrow. A few more isolated showers may form across the west tomorrow afternoon, with high temperatures in the 60s across our viewing area. High pressure will begin to nudge in on Wednesday, and at this point, we'll see a persistent pattern of sunshine and warming temperatures into the weekend. Winds will remain breezy over the next few days as a pressure gradient sets up over us, with high-pressure west and areas of low pressure to our east. Temperatures will be at their warmest this weekend as an upper-level ridge strengthens, with rain chances increasing Sunday at the same time.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder