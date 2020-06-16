KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

A surface low will deepen across our west overnight as a potent upper-level storm system begins to move overhead. The low will lift a warm front across the state, bringing hot temperatures to the viewing area. Daytime highs may approach 100 degrees in some neighborhoods! Meanwhile, winds will increase dramatically out of the south in response to low pressure. A few storms may be possible by tomorrow morning, but more intense storms may form along a slowly advancing cold front. A strong capping inversion will limit these thunderstorms from forming for much of the day, but with help from the front, storm development will be possible by late in the evening. These storms have the potential to quickly become severe, with large hail and very strong winds the main threats. As the front slides further east Wednesday, chances for strong thunderstorms will move along with it. There will be a chance, however, for rain on both Wednesday and Thursday, although it may remain isolated in nature. A cooler pattern will develop by the latter half of the week, with slight chances for rain through the weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

