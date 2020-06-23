KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Live Now
Skies will clear overnight and winds will calm with temperatures dropping into the 40s and low 50s by early tomorrow morning. High pressure at the surface will build in and keep our skies sunny over the next couple of days with daytime highs a little above average. An upper-level system arriving by midweek will kick off rain chances, first late Wednesday across the west with more widespread chances for thunderstorms Thursday. A few showers and thunderstorms could linger across central North Dakota Friday morning, but otherwise, expect a dry day to end the week. A warmer and perhaps stormier pattern will begin to develop by this weekend. 90-degree readings aren’t out of the question this weekend, and rain chances will stay with us through the weekend and into much of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

