KX Storm Team New Year’s Eve Forecast 12-31

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a rough weekend, we finally have some quiet weather on the horizon.

Tuesday and Wednesday should, for the most part, be quiet. However clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday.

Late Wednesday and through Friday, we’ll have a series of weak and fast-moving clippers that will slide through the region.

The good news is while these clippers will feature a wintry mix of snow, rain and freezing rain, accumulations should not amount to much.

The weekend and early next week look calm and dry.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-31-19"

Top Stories of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories of 2019"

We Call Minot Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "We Call Minot Home"

high school basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school basketball"

beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "beulah"

new salem-almont

Thumbnail for the video titled "new salem-almont"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30"

You're #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "You're #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-30-19"

Foster Clothing Room Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Clothing Room Update"

Top Plays of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays of the Year"

Fargo Plow/Airport Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Plow/Airport Closed"

Snow Removal - Bismarck Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal - Bismarck Mandan"

MAFB Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Update"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-29-19"

Snowmobile Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile Crash"

Landslide Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landslide Update"

Travel map

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel map"

high school hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school hockey"

St Marys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Marys basketball"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge