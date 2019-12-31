KX Storm Team New Year’s Eve Forecast 12-31

After a rough weekend, we finally have some quiet weather on the horizon.

Tuesday and Wednesday should, for the most part, be quiet. However clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday.

Late Wednesday and through Friday, we’ll have a series of weak and fast-moving clippers that will slide through the region.

The good news is while these clippers will feature a wintry mix of snow, rain and freezing rain, accumulations should not amount to much.

The weekend and early next week look calm and dry.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr