Happy New Year Everyone!

New Year’s morning is starting out on the slippery side with freezing rain crossing the region. Most places should transition over to some plain rain by this afternoon before everything changes back over to a little light snow by tonight.

Tonight we’ll see snow chances continuing but accumulation should be light.

Another clipper will bring the chance for more mixed precip on Thursday, but the weekend should be dry with gusty winds.

–Meteorologist Robert Suhr