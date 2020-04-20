KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 4-19

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Hair Stylist Feeling the Affects of COVID-19
Top Stories
N.D. photographers use their skills to help residents suffering during COVID-19
Video
Major Bismarck Road Closes Sunday Evening For Reconstruction
Video
Non-profits provide over 500 Chromebooks for Standing Rock students
Video
KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
Video
COVID-19
North Dakota Statistics
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
What’s Open? Think Big! Shop Small!
Community Comes Together
Stories of Recovery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 Help
COVID-19 Symptoms
COVID-19 Prevention
Healthcare News
Business News
Governor Announcements
Governor’s Press Briefings
Local Government
National Stories
Top Stories
Tips For Maintaining Your Hair During Quarantine
Hair Stylist Feeling the Affects of COVID-19
Walmart is Hiring Thousands Amid Demand Increase
Video
Researchers Say the U.S. Needs to Triple Daily Test Numbers
Video
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
NFL Draft
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Heilman’s Performance helping adults stay in shape
Top Stories
Bucks prepared for schedule changes
Video
Optimist volleyball All-Star rosters announced
Video
Lions baseball player putting in work for football season
Video
Getting physical on line
Video
Features
KX News Local Superheroes
Salute to Seniors
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Hidden History
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Plant Talk
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 4-19
Weather
by:
Robert Suhr
Posted:
Apr 19, 2020 / 07:50 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 19, 2020 / 07:50 PM CDT
Recent Videos
Robert One Minute 4-19
Video
Bismarck Bucks
Video
Front Steps Project
Video
43rd Avenue Closure
Video
Walmart Hiring
Video
3x Testing needed
Video
Healthy Kids
Video
CountryHouse Dance Video
Video
Frontline Photos
Video
Shipping on the Rise
Video
Indigenized Energy
Video
Robert One Minute 4-18
Video
Volleyball
Video
Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-18-20
Video
Sustaining the Bakken
Video
4-18 Governor's Press Conference
Video
Logan Merck
Video
More on the Numbers 4-18
Video
Race for Governor
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Hair Stylist Feeling the Affects of COVID-19
City of Wishek hangs banners to honor high school seniors
Video
Overnight Semi Crash Results in Injuries
Tips For Maintaining Your Hair During Quarantine
Don't Miss
Nominate Your Local Superhero
Think Big! Shop Small!
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
Daily Pledge, March 27
Video
More Daily Pledge