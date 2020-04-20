KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 4-19

Tonight: We'll see clouds on the increase tonight and winds slowly decreasing. Lows tonigth will range from the lower 30s near the international border to mid to upper 30s in the south central. Wind early could gust near 20 mph.

Monday: A Sunny and very windy day. Highs Monday will once again be in the mid to upper 50s but it will feel colder with winds gusting to near 40 mph once again. The windy and dry conditions could once again lead to fire dangers in certain portions of the KX Area.