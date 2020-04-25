KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 4-25

Tonight: A pretty calm night overall. Well see light winds out of the West, slowly transitioning out of the South after midnight at between 5-10 miles per hour. Temperatures will be near seasonable averages in the mid 30s.

Sunday: The day will start out on the cloudy side before the clouds thing out and things become mostly sunny. Winds will also be on the increase out of the south at between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts approaching 25 miles per hour. The gusty winds and very low dew points will create conditions perfect for wildfires in the northwest Sunday afternoon. Highs Sunday will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s!