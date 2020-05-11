KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 5-10

Tonight: Expect a mostly clear and cool night out there with most places bottoming out in the lower 20s. A few locations, including Bismarck and Minot could set new record lows tonight. Winds will, for the most part be calm expect for northern area with it will remain breezy at times.

Monday: Sunny skies will be the theme on Monday with a pretty tranquil day on tap. Highs will once again struggle to get into the 50s. Winds will be calm early on but slowly increase in the afternoon.