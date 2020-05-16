KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 5-16

Tonight: Besides a few lingering showers around the New Town / Watford City area, everyone else should have mostly clear skies tonight with light winds. Temperatures will bottom out near the average of the lower 40s. Some patchy frost is possible in the far southwest.

Sunday: Expect plenty of sunshine for your Sunday. Most places should get into the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs. The only drawback will be some gusty winds that will be developing from west to east as we go through the day.