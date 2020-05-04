KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 5-3

Tonight: For many of us, we'll see showers and maybe a rumble of thunder develop after midnight, for Western areas, the showers will continue, but the severe threat should be over by 10pm CDT. Lows tonight will range from the upper 30s across the east to mid 40s for portions of the southwest, Winds will also be gusting up to 25 miles per hour, but strong if you get caught under a thunderstorm.

Monday: Expect showers for a good portion of the morning. The rain should end for western sections by 7 or 8 am but may take until the lunch hour to fully come to an end for central and eastern sections. High on Monday will be a little chilly, only reaching the upper 40s across the east, but getting into the 60s across the northwest.