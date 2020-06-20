KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 6-20

Tonight: Besides a few early showers in the southwest. expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures will range from the lower 40s north to lower 50s south. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. ]

Sunday: Expect a mostly sunny and cooler day on Sunday. Showers and a few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible by late afternoon, but this should not be a widespread event. Highs Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s.