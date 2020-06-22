KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 6-21

Tonight: Besides a few evening showers or a stray thunderstorm across the southwest, the evening and overnight should be mostly quiet with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 50s and upper 40s.

Monday: Expect plenty of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. The exception will be the small chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the southwest. High's Monday will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s.