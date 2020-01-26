KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 1-25

Happy Saturday Everyone…

Watch form some slick spots tonight, especially to the northeast of the Bismarck area and east of Minot, this is due to some freezing rain.

TONIGHT: More precip will develop, it will start as a mix of rain and snow with some freezing rain possible but everything should change to all snow by dawn on Sunday. Lows tonight will range from the teens east to the upper 20s west.

SUNDAY: Snow is possible in the morning, little accumulation is expected, maybe someone sees a fresh inch of accumulation. After that, things will turn out mostly cloudy. Most of the southwest should miss Sunday’s precip. Highs will range from the lower 30s east to the mid to upper 30s west.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr