KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 1-4

Happy 11th Day Of Christmas everyone!

Hopefully your holiday decorations that are still outside don’t get blown away over the next 24 hours.

We’ll see winds on the increase as we go through the evening hours as a cold front approaches the area, across most locations in the overnight hours, winds could gust in the 50-65 mph range.

The good news is those winds should subside by Sunday evening.

On the precipitation front, not much is expected until a clipper arrives for late in the day on Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr