KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 10-24

Tonight: We’ll see steady light snow across south-central and south western section of the KX area, accumulating another couple of inches before it tapers off early tomorrow morning. Elsewhere, everyone else should see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will be very cold with most locations dipping into the single digits and lower teens.

Sunday: Any remaining snow across the far southwest should come to an end. High pressure will then build in and keep things sunny, but very cold. We’ll see highs on Sunday struggling to get into the upper teens across the region.