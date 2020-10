Tonight: A tranquil night across the KX area. Temperatures for many of us will fall into the lower 30s, with a few locations dipping below the freezing mark. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday: Loads of sunshine with comfortable temperatures and gusty winds. Highs Sunday will range from the middle 60s east and Central to upper 70s and lower 780 to the far west. Winds will increase out of the south and southeast, gusting to 25 miles per hour.