KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 11-23

The weekend started out on the quiet side and thankfully it will end that way. We’ve got another night of well above average temperatures before another “warm” day on Sunday. After that, a cold front will roll through the region and send us back to reality.

This upcoming week will feature on and off chances at precip by midweek. There is a chance for snowfall on Thanksgiving but right now it’s way too early to get into amounts.

Another, very impressive system looks possible next weekend. But there’s plenty of time to iron out those details.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

