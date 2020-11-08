KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 11-7

WIND ADVISORY FOR ALL AREAS FROM 9AM CDT THROUGH MIDNIGHT MONDAY MORNING
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR DANIELS, SHERIDAN, ROOSEVELT AND RICHLAND COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA FROM 12AM SUNDAY THROUGH 5PM MONDAY
Tonight: Mostly clouds and calm. Temperatures slowly warming into the mid 40s by sunrise. winds will be light out of the Southeast at 5-15 miles per hour.
Sunday: Rain for most of central and western North Dakota, a thunderstorm is also possible. A mix of Freezing Rain and Snow will be falling across northwest North Dakota and Northeast Montana. Ice and snow accumulations are likely across those areas with higher snow amounts the further north and west you head.
-Meteorologist Robert Suhr