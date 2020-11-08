KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 11-7

Look for a cool night ahead with temperatures falling back into the 20s north and mid-30s south. It will also remain breezy at times as winds respond to an area of low pressure deepening to our southwest. Temperatures tomorrow will reach the low 40s along the Canadian border, with highs into the 60s across southern portions of our area. There will be a slight chance for wintry precipitation across our northern counties tomorrow afternoon and into tomorrow evening. A powerful storm system will begin to impact our area Sunday morning. As a surface low deepens and moves into North Dakota, a warm front will lift through central portions of the state, bringing strong southerly winds and mild temperatures. Behind this, a cold front will arrive by the late morning to afternoon timeframe. Expect a few rain showers with possible thunder along the cold front as it moves through, and strong winds turning out of the west with dropping temperatures. Further west and north, along the northwest side of the advancing low, is where we will find the best chances for wintry precipitation, including sleet and freezing rain, especially Sunday morning. By later in the day Sunday, precipitation will change over to snow across our far northwest counties, and it is here where accumulating snow will be most likely. Although several variables make forecasting exact amounts tough at this point, the potential for significant accumulations is there. The best chances for significant snowfall will be found in northeast Montana, where a Winter Storm Watch is currently in place. A few snow showers may linger into Monday, but otherwise expect a much colder pattern with temperatures slightly below seasonal averages through next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder