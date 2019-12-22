KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 12-21

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a mild day where some locations rose into the lower 50s, Sunday will be another copy of Saturday.

We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday night and into Sunday, with light winds across most locations. Breezy conditions are possible in the Minot area.

Sunday we’ll see temperatures warming back into the 50s in the southwest with 40s across most other areas.

Right now Christmas Eve is looking quiet with a slight chance of snow developing on Christmas afternoon. Right now, little accumulation is expected.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

