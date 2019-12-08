KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 12-7

Happy Saturday Everyone!

I hope you enjoyed Saturday’s calm and tranquil weather because major changes are on the way.

First, Sunday will be a snowy one as a clipper will be coming down from Canada. Snow will start first in the Northwest before spreading to the rest of the KX area. When all is said and done, many locations will be measuring 3-5 inches of snow.

After that, the bottom falls out temperature-wise as highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to get above zero with overnight lows around -15.

Thankfully, things will moderate by later in the week.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr