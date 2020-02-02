KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 2-1

Tonight: Mostly Clear and very windy. Winds could gust over 60 mph in northern portions of the KX region. Also, as the cold front slides through, someone near the international border may see a few sprinkles but it should not amount to anything. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Most places will see highs in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be gusty early, on the order of 35 mph but should quickly start to diminish as we go through the day.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

