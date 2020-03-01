KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 2-29

Live Now
***WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY THROUGH 6 PM SUNDAY***

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies for a good portion of the KX area, a few sprinkles are possible in the extreme west towards the Montana border. Lows tonight will again be mile with many places bottoming out in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to start with day with decreasing clouds as the day progresses. Winds will be on the increase as a cold front slides through the area. The front should be through by the lunch hour. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times Sunday afternoon. Highs Sunday will be slightly cooler than Saturday with most places ending up in the lower 30s.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

