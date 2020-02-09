KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 2-8

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 5AM MDT FOR SLOPE, ADAMS & BOWMAN COUNTIES*

*WINTER STORM WARNING UNTIL 8AM MST FOR CORSON COUNTY SD*

Tonight: Most everyone should have a nice and quiet evening with increasing clouds. The exception will be for areas in the extreme southwestern portion of North Dakota which will have light to moderate snow through midnight. Lows tonight will, on average, be in lower to mid-teens. Watch the video for more on snowfall accumulations.

Sunday: A mix of clouds and sunshine for most areas. Winds will be once again on the light side from the North, but slowly transitioning to the west by the afternoon. Highs will end up in the mid to upper 20s.