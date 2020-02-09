KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 2-8

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 5AM MDT FOR SLOPE, ADAMS & BOWMAN COUNTIES*

*WINTER STORM WARNING UNTIL 8AM MST FOR CORSON COUNTY SD*

Tonight: Most everyone should have a nice and quiet evening with increasing clouds. The exception will be for areas in the extreme southwestern portion of North Dakota which will have light to moderate snow through midnight. Lows tonight will, on average, be in lower to mid-teens. Watch the video for more on snowfall accumulations.

Sunday: A mix of clouds and sunshine for most areas. Winds will be once again on the light side from the North, but slowly transitioning to the west by the afternoon. Highs will end up in the mid to upper 20s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-8-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-8-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-8-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-8-20"

Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2"

Wilton-Wing Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Bball"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Friday, February 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

CTE Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "CTE Month"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Business Beat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat"

ND Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Special Olympics"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Animal Abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Abuse"

SNAP

Thumbnail for the video titled "SNAP"

Night to Shine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Night to Shine"

Emmons Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co"

Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge