KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 3-14

Tonight: We’ll see snow develop from west to east tonight and through the overnight hours. Snow should be light will under an inch of accumulation. Lows tonight will range from the lower teens in the northwest to mid-20s in the south. Winds will be gusty out of the east at up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Most everyone will see some snow throughout the day on Sunday. The snow will slowly end from west to east throughout the day. Accumulations, for the most part, will be light with areas south of Interstate 94 seeing an inch or less. If you live between I-94 and Highway 200, expect 1-2 inches with 2-3 inches falling north of Highway 200. Winds will once again be gusting out of the east at up to 20 mph. Highs will range from the upper 20s north to upper 30s south.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr