Tonight: We’ll see a mostly tranquil night tonight with winds becoming calm. Temperatures will ranger from the mid-teens to the north to the upper 20s further to the south. Patchy fog will be also possible for northern areas.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine for most areas. We will have a very weak disturbance sliding through that will pretty much bring a little cloud cover and a wind shift. Temperatures on Sunday will range from the lower 30s to the north to the upper 40s to the south and west.