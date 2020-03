Tonight: It’ll be a pretty quiet night area-wide, most locations should see mostly clear skies with just a few high passing clouds. Temperatures will range from the lower 30s south to the upper 20s north. Winds will be very light.

Sunday: A near repeat of Saturday with warm temperatures and light winds. Highs on Sunday will range from the lower 50s in the northeast to upper 50s and lower 60s elsewhere.

Colder weather is expected by the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr