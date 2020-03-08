KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 3-7

Live Now
Turn those clocks back tonight folks!

Tonight: Mostly calm conditions across the area. The exception will be once you get north of Highway 2, those locations have a slight chance at a little freezing drizzle as we get toward dawn. Lows tonight will range from the lower 20s in the northeast to mid-30s across the southwest. Winds will be light. Patchy fog will also be possible east of Highway 83.

Sunday: It will be cooler for most locations than on Saturday with highs on Sunday ranging from the mid-20s in the Northeast to mid-40s in the southwest. In northern regions, patchy freezing drizzle and snow flurries will be possible through mid-afternoon.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

