KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 4-11

Tonight: The snow showers across parts of the southwest will continue to ease as we go through the evening and overnight hours. Everyone else will be stuck with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will mostly end up in the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will be gusty at times with some gusts getting over 25 miles per hour.

East Sunday: For most of us, clouds will thin as we go through the day, leaving many of us with Partly sunny skies by the afternoon. However, temperatures will remain 20+ degrees below normal for this time of the year with most locations topping out in the mid 30s. It’ll be another breezy day with winds gusting over 25 miles per hour at times.

Have a happy and safe Easter!

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

