KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 4-18

Tonight: Breezy and Seasonable. We’ll see clouds continue to decrease as we go through the evening and overnight hours. Conditions will remain breezy to windy through around midnight when winds will start to ease a little bit. Lows tonight will range from the lower 20s in the east and northeast to the upper 20s south central.

Sunday: Expect plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. We’ll see highs on Sunday range from the lower 50s in the south and south central to upper 50s across northwestern sections. Winds will once again be on the increase as gusts by the afternoon could top out around 25 mph.