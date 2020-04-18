KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 4-18

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight: Breezy and Seasonable. We’ll see clouds continue to decrease as we go through the evening and overnight hours. Conditions will remain breezy to windy through around midnight when winds will start to ease a little bit. Lows tonight will range from the lower 20s in the east and northeast to the upper 20s south central.

Sunday: Expect plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. We’ll see highs on Sunday range from the lower 50s in the south and south central to upper 50s across northwestern sections. Winds will once again be on the increase as gusts by the afternoon could top out around 25 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 4-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-18"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-18-20"

Logan Merck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan Merck"

Race for Governor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Race for Governor"

More Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "More Testing"

Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/17"

Edgewood Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Edgewood Testing"

2020 Seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Seniors"

Helping Nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Nonprofits"

Organic Food Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organic Food Delivery"

Show 2020 MHS Seniors Support w/ Signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Show 2020 MHS Seniors Support w/ Signs"

Earth Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Day"

Fatal Farm Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Farm Accident"

The warm-up we've all been waiting for

Thumbnail for the video titled "The warm-up we've all been waiting for"

Dickinson Officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Officers"

Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done"

Unemployment and Evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment and Evictions"

Syringe Exchange

Thumbnail for the video titled "Syringe Exchange"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge