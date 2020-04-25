KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 4-25

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight: A pretty calm night overall. Well see light winds out of the West, slowly transitioning out of the South after midnight at between 5-10 miles per hour. Temperatures will be near seasonable averages in the mid 30s.

Sunday: The day will start out on the cloudy side before the clouds thing out and things become mostly sunny. Winds will also be on the increase out of the south at between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts approaching 25 miles per hour. The gusty winds and very low dew points will create conditions perfect for wildfires in the northwest Sunday afternoon. Highs Sunday will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s!

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-25-20"

Robert One Minute 4-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-25"

South Prairie Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Prairie Golf"

Mushroom Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mushroom Business"

BisMan Parks

Thumbnail for the video titled "BisMan Parks"

Shiloh Christian Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Track"

Olson named A.D. for Tetons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olson named A.D. for Tetons"

Central McLean Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Golf"

Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Business Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Renovations"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24"

Nurse Heading to NY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse Heading to NY"

Unemployment Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Trouble"

BPD Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPD Calls"

Snow Fences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Fences"

Making it Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Making it Home"

State Historical Society

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Historical Society"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/24"

Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers and storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers and storms"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge