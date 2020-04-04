KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 4-4

Tonight: Expect a quiet night across the area with maybe a few sprinkles in the Bakkan region before 9pm. Elsewhere most everyone else should have a partly cloudy night with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will be breezy with gust up to 24 miles per hour possible.

Sunday: Most locations should be partly sunny but clouds will be on the increase as we go through the day. It will once again be breezy with winds gusting to around 20 miles per hour at times. Highs Sunday should top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There may be a few showers across south central sections Sunday night and early Monday morning.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr