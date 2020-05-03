KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 5-2

Tonight: We’ll have a pretty quiet night for the most part with clear skies and slowly diminishing winds. Temperatures tonight will range from the lower 30s near the international border to the lower 40s across portions of the southwest. Winds will be gusty through sunset as gusts could approach 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny for a good part of the day with increasing clouds from west to east. Highs Sunday will range from the upper 50s in the northeast to the lower 70s in the southwest. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we go toward Sunday evening with one or two possibly reaching severe levels.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr