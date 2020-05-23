KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 5-23

Tonight: A stalled boundary over central North Dakota will be the focal point for numerous showers and storms to develop. Some of the storms will be strong to severe with the main threat being Damaging Winds and Large hail. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday: Expect a rain fill Sunday with the rain coming down heavy at times with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs Sunday will be much cooler than lately with most locations struggling to get out of the 50s.

For more on the Severe Weather threat, check out the attached video.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr